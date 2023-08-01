Curve founder Michael Egorov has established a new crvUSD/fFRAX liquidity pool for the CRV/FRAX market on FraxLend. On-chain data indicates that this move results in an annualized reward of up to 462.5% for the crvUSD/fFRAX pool on Curve, while the annualized reward for CRV/FRAX on FraxLend stands at approximately 70%.

