Exchange-traded fund issuer Volatility Shares intends to introduce the "Ether Strategy ETF," an Ethereum futures ETF, and has submitted an application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF will invest in CME-traded cash-settled Ethereum futures, rather than directly in Ethereum.

The Ether Strategy ETF, instead of investing directly in Ethereum, will allocate its investments in cash-settled Ethereum futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The proposed ETF would offer investors exposure to Ethereum-based assets and the potential for growth tied to the cryptocurrency's market.

