Binance has launched its 37th coin mining project, with CyberConnect (CYBER) now available for mining by BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD investments. CYBER is a Web3 social network that allows developers to generate social applications. Mining activities will last for 30 days beginning on August 2, 2023, and CYBER trading pairs will open on August 15, 2023.

Binance will make CYBER trading pairs available on August 15, 2023, at 20:00 (Eastern Eighth District Time) with CYBER/BTC, CYBER/USDT, and CYBER/BNB trading pairs, with seed label trading rules applying.

Here are the project details:

- Token Name: CyberConnect (CYBER)

- Total Tokens: 100,000,000 CYBER

- Initial Circulation: 11,038,000 CYBER (11.04% of total tokens)

- Total Mining Amount: 3,000,000 CYBER (3% of total tokens)

- Research Report: CyberConnect (CYBER) (report launch within 30 min after the announcement)

- Smart Contracts: Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Optimism

- Restrictions: KYC required

- Personal Hourly Mining Hard Cap:

- BNB Mining Pool: 333.33 CYBER

- TUSD Mining Pool: 62.50 CYBER

- FDUSD Mining Pool: 20.83 CYBER

- Mining Pool Allocation:

- BNB Mining Pool: 2,400,000 CYBER (80%)

- TUSD Mining Pool: 450,000 CYBER (15%)

- FDUSD Mining Pool: 150,000 CYBER (5%)

- Mining Time: August 2, 2023, 08:00 (Eastern Eighth District time) to September 1, 2023, 07:59 (Eastern Eighth District time)

- Daily Quota Phase Allocation (converted to Eastern Eighth District time):

- August 2-31, 2023: Daily Quota (CYBER) - 100,000 (BNB Daily Quota: 80,000, TUSD Daily Quota: 15,000, FDUSD Daily Quota: 5,000)

It's worth noting that KYC authentication is required for all interested participants.



