Binance has announced the addition of Sei (SEI) to its Launchpool, allowing users to farm SEI tokens by staking BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD. SEI, a layer 1 blockchain optimized for digital asset exchange, marks the 36th project on Binance Launchpool. Farming begins on August 2, and SEI trading pairs will be made available on August 15.

Binance is set to add Sei (SEI) to its Launchpool platform, enabling users to stake their BNB, TUSD, and FDUSD tokens in separate pools to farm SEI tokens over a 30-day period. The farming is scheduled to commence on August 2, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC).

Sei (SEI) is a layer 1 blockchain created to optimize the exchange of digital assets. As the 36th project on Binance Launchpool, SEI will be available for trading in SEI/BTC, SEI/USDT, and SEI/BNB pairs starting August 15, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). SEI will also have the Seed Tag applied.

Sei Launchpool details include the following:

- Token Name: Sei (SEI)

- Total Token Supply: 10,000,000,000 SEI

- Launchpool Token Rewards: 300,000,000 SEI (3% of total token supply)

- Initial Circulating Supply: 1,800,000,000 SEI (18% of the total token supply)

- Smart Contract Details: Sei Token (SEI)

- Staking Terms: KYC required

Moreover, the hourly hard cap per user is set at 33,333.33 SEI for the BNB pool, 6,250 SEI for the TUSD pool, and 2,083.33 SEI for the FDUSD pool.

