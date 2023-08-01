DefiLlama data indicates that if CRV falls to $0.372 USDT, approximately $115 million worth of CRV (equivalent to 304.9 million CRVs) will face liquidation risk in Aave v2's CRV market. According to OKX market data, CRV is currently trading at $0.564 USDT, marking a decline of around 34% based on $0.372 USDT.

The drop in the price of CRV could potentially lead to significant losses for investors who are holding the token and expose them to liquidation risk. It is crucial for investors to exercise caution and perform thorough market research before making any investment decisions.

