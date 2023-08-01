Archimedes, a DeFi lending market, revealed that a Curve pool using an old version of the Vyper compiler was affected by a reentrant vulnerability, impacting two of Archimedes' v2 partners, AlchemixFi and MetronomeDAO. However, Archimedes and its users remain unaffected. The platform is currently reassessing its launch strategy and examining options for a single liquidity pool strategy.

In response to the situation, Archimedes is re-evaluating its launch strategy and considering all options for a single liquidity pool strategy.

