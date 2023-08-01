Polygon's zkEVM has achieved over 100,000 daily transactions for the first time, according to a tweet by Polygon founder Sandeep Nailwal. L2Beat data reveals that the current total value locked (TVL) in Polygon zkEVM stands at $54.37 million.

Foresight News reports that Sandeep Nailwal, the founder of Polygon, has announced via Twitter that the daily transaction volume of Polygon zkEVM has reached 115,144, marking the first time it has exceeded 100,000. According to data from L2Beat, the total value locked (TVL) in Polygon zkEVM currently amounts to $54.37 million.