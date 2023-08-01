The NFT project Knights of Degen has launched its ERC-20 native token "DGEN," which will serve as a utility token for community participation, governance token for Degen DAO, and for Knights of Degen ecosystem game incentives. The token snapshot occurred on July 13, and applications are open until November 1.

