Florida Governor DeSantis, a 2024 U.S. presidential election candidate, has reiterated his pledge to ban central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and put an end to U.S. President Joe Biden's "war on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies" if he wins the Republican nomination and presidential election.

Foresight News reports that Florida Governor DeSantis, a participant in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election, has restated his commitment to banning central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) if he secures both the Republican nomination and the presidential election, and assumes office in 2025. Additionally, DeSantis plans to end the ongoing "war on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies" led by U.S. President Joe Biden.

In May, Foresight News previously reported that DeSantis had formally signed legislation prohibiting CBDCs from being used as currency in the state of Florida.

