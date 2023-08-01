Aya, the African Web3 developer community, is launching Ayathon, a hackathon event focused on Africa, and the second phase of "Ayaversity" in collaboration with the OpenBuild developer community to offer Web3 education opportunities to African college students.

Foresight News reports that Aya, the African Web3 developer community, is launching Ayathon, an Africa-focused hackathon event with the goal of attracting talents in the African Web3 ecosystem. The event encourages participants to use blockchain technology to address current challenges and issues, increasing their presence in the African market. Participants will be given one month to develop and submit their projects based on their understanding of Web3 technology and its ecosystem. The winners will be announced at the Web3 Lagos event at the end of August.

Simultaneously, Aya plans to launch the second phase of "Ayaversity" activities and collaborate with the OpenBuild developer community to provide Web3 basic education opportunities for college students in Africa. OpenBuild will supply students with an extensive range of Web3 developer education resources. "Ayaversity" currently encompasses three tracks: product design, product management, and smart contract development. Students will be able to select their preferred field and learn and practice Web3 development skills through professional guidance and resources.



