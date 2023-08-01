Curve founder Michael Egorov has reportedly repaid and recovered 7.5 million CRV from Fraxlend, suggesting possible OTC transactions at $0.4. Egorov has also been using USDT/USDC for repaying Fraxlend debts and recovering CRV.

Foresight News reveals that on-chain monitoring indicates Curve founder Michael Egorov has repaid and retrieved 7.5 million CRV from Fraxlend, sending it to a new EOA address, and then receiving USDT from an unknown location. This activity points to potential over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, with calculations suggesting an off-site price of $0.4. Following these events, CRV rebounded to $0.6 USDT, and the intraday decline narrowed to 1.4%.

According to OKX market data, CRV is currently quoted at $0.6039 USDT, with the intraday decline reduced to 1.4%. Foresight News reminds investors to be mindful of risks, given the significant market fluctuations.

On-chain data demonstrates that Egorov has been using USDT/USDC to repay debts on Fraxlend and recover collateral CRV. At the time of publication, over 5 million CRVs (approximately $2.8 million) have been retrieved.



