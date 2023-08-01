Delphi Digital reveals that Curve founder Michael Egorov's 15.8 million FRAX debt in Frax Finance, collateralized by 59 million CRV, poses significant risk to CRV due to Fraxlend Time-weighted variable rates, which double every 12 hours at a 100% utilization rate.

Odaily Planet Daily News reports that Delphi Digital has expressed concerns regarding the 15.8 million FRAX debt in Frax Finance held by Curve founder Michael Egorov, which is collateralized by 59 million CRV. Although the debt is smaller than Egorov's position on Aave, Delphi Digital says the Fraxlend Time-weighted variable rate creates greater risk for CRV.

As utilization reaches 100%, the rate doubles every 12 hours. The current rate stands at 81.20%, potentially escalating to nearly 10,000% APY in just 3.5 days. Delphi Digital warns that this exceptionally high rate will eventually lead to Egorov's liquidation, causing significant risks to the CRV price.

Considering the existing low liquidity, the CRV's on-chain liquidity is valued at about $10 million, and Binance's 2% depth is $370,000. A liquidation threshold of 55% would lead to positions being liquidated at $0.3767 USDT.

