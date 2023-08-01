IDG Capital has increased its stake in encryption mining company Bitdeer (Nasdaq: BTDR), acquiring an additional 91,308 shares, valued at approximately $931,000, according to recent Nasdaq equity disclosure information.

Established in 1993, IDG Capital is a prominent global venture capital institution with a focus on investing in technology-based companies and those driven by innovation. This additional investment in Bitdeer further demonstrates IDG Capital's commitment to backing technology-oriented ventures with strong potential for growth.

