Binance is set to launch AMP/TRY and OGN/TRY trading pairs, with trading commencing on August 2, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

In a recent announcement, Binance revealed its plans to introduce AMP/TRY and OGN/TRY trading pairs, providing users with additional trading options. Trading for these pairs is scheduled to begin on August 2, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC).

The addition of AMP/TRY and OGN/TRY trading pairs highlights Binance's continued efforts to broaden its market offerings and accommodate users with diverse trading preferences and opportunities.

