Binance has announced the addition of FDUSD to its Auto-Invest platform, allowing users to employ FDUSD for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) across over 210 cryptocurrencies or execute recurring purchases with existing payment options.

Binance disclosed in a general announcement on August 1, 2023, that it has added support for FDUSD on the Auto-Invest platform. It is important to note that the availability of products and services mentioned may depend on regional restrictions.

This new addition grants users the ability to use FDUSD for dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into more than 210 available cryptocurrencies on the platform. Additionally, the Auto-Invest platform supports recurring purchases of FDUSD using any of the existing payment options.

Binance's incorporation of FDUSD reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance its product offerings and provide users with a broader range of investment and trading possibilities. Users considering FDUSD integration on the Auto-Invest platform should carefully examine its features and capabilities to gain a comprehensive understanding of the platform's functions and potential advantages.

