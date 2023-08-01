Binance has completed the integration of the STEPN (GMT) token on the Polygon network, now enabling users to make deposits and withdrawals. Personalized deposit addresses are available on the Deposit Crypto page.

On August 1, 2023, Binance reported the successful integration of STEPN (GMT) on the Polygon network, allowing users to conduct deposits and withdrawals with the token. With this integration, users can utilize the Polygon network as an additional option for transactions involving STEPN (GMT).

