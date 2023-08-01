Twitter user 0xFengwuxiang reports that Curve founder Michwill's CRV liquidation price on various lending platforms is between 0.38-0.4 USDT. The largest position is 304 million CRV on Aave, with a liquidation price of 0.38 USDT, while the quickest expected liquidation is 59.1 million CRV on Fraxlend.

According to Odaily Planet Daily News and statistics provided by Twitter user 0xFengwuxiang, the liquidation price of Curve founder Michwill's CRV holdings on various lending platforms is between 0.38 and 0.4 USDT. Among these platforms, Aave holds the most significant position, with 304 million CRV and a liquidation price of 0.38 USDT.

Fraxlend, another lending platform, is currently expected to see the fastest liquidation, with 59.1 million CRV. Investors monitoring the cryptocurrency markets should be aware of these liquidation prices and the potential impact on the Curve project and the CRV token. It is crucial to conduct due diligence and thoroughly assess the implications of liquidation events on the overall market and individual investments.

