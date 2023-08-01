According to Certik Alert, the @BaldBaseBald (BALD) token has witnessed an ~88% drop in value after the deployer removed liquidity on the LeetSwap pair. Liquidity pairs of @LeetSwap have been exploited, allowing the exploiter, 0x5B03, to manipulate the price and amass a total of 342.5 ETH, worth roughly $624.3K.

The BALD token (@BaldBaseBald) has experienced a significant ~88% drop in the past 24 hours. The token's base is at 0x27D2DECb4bFC9C76F0309b8E88dec3a601Fe25a8, and the sudden decline is attributed to the deployer's decision to withdraw approximately 11,139 WETH, or about $20.3 million, in liquidity from the LeetSwap pair.

In addition to this, the liquidity pairs of @LeetSwap have been exploited. The exploiter, identified as 0x5B03, managed to manipulate the price by calling an exposed function on the liquidity provider contract to transfer tokens to a fee address. Subsequently, the exploiter purchased all available WETH with ease. As a result, the exploiter now holds around 342.5 ETH, equivalent to approximately $624.3K.

This situation highlights the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens, emphasizing the need for caution and thorough due diligence when participating in such markets. Investors should remain vigilant in monitoring market developments and staying informed about potential manipulations and exploits in the crypto space.



