According to Cointelegraph, Adel Khelifi, a computer scientist from the University of Abu Dhabi, and archaeologist Mark Altaweel from University College London, have collaborated to create Salsal, a Web3-based verification-as-a-service model. This innovative platform is designed to ascertain and record the authenticity and provenance of cultural artifacts using an on-chain validation system that is resistant to manipulation or duplication.

Targeting cultural heritage organizations, Salsal offers a protocol employing a suite of technology tools to identify, grade, and document information about various artifacts. The creators of Salsal envision a future where curators seek the platform's validation to ensure the verification of their collections, enhancing trust and credibility in the cultural artifact space.

With the aim of achieving mass adoption, Salsal has the potential to redefine the standards for authentication and provenance within the realm of cultural heritage preservation.