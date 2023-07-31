In a surprising turn of events, the hacked Twitter account of Space Force Major Jason Lowery has shifted from promoting a Bitcoin scam to advertising NFT drops. Previously, the account had perpetuated a scheme in which users were asked to send Bitcoin in hopes of receiving a 1.05X return on their investment.

The earlier Bitcoin scam managed to collect just 3 transactions, totaling a meager $53.08. The shift to promoting NFT drops highlights the adaptability of hackers looking for new ways to exploit social media platforms and public figures for illicit gains.

As always, it is important for users to exercise caution when encountering cryptocurrency-related opportunities on social media, thoroughly evaluating the source's legitimacy and avoiding suspicious transactions with unknown parties.