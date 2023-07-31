According to a recent glassnode alert, the 7-day moving average (7d MA) of USDT exchange outflow volume has reached a 1-month low. The current figure of 18,417,078.713 USDT represents a slight decrease from the previous low of 18,427,630.000 USDT, which was observed on July 30, 2023.

The decrease in USDT exchange outflow volume may indicate changes in investor sentiment, such as a preference to hold the stablecoin in wallets or other venues, rather than transacting across exchanges. It is essential for both long-term and short-term investors to monitor these changes in volume, as they can provide insight into market behavior and trends.

While this development may be noteworthy, it is important to consider the broader market context and a range of indicators when assessing the significance of such trends in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.