Richard Heart, a well-known crypto influencer, has been accused by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of selling unregistered securities through his "unincorporated alter-ego entities" - Hex, Pulse Chain, and PulseX. These three entities were allegedly operating as conduits to market and sell tokens without proper registration, infringing upon federal securities laws.

The SEC's allegations are a part of its ongoing effort to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets in the crypto space. As part of their investigation, the SEC is currently examining the operations of Hex, Pulse Chain, and PulseX to determine the appropriate course of action.

With law enforcement agencies and regulatory bodies increasingly scrutinizing digital asset offerings to maintain high standards of transparency, compliance, and consumer protection, it is essential for industry participants to remain vigilant as the space continues to evolve.