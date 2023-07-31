Malaysian state utility company, Sarawak Energy, joined forces with local police to dismantle an alleged unauthorized cryptocurrency mining farm in Miri, Sarawak. During the operation, authorities confiscated around 34 ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) mining machines, valued at approximately $200,000.

The illegal mining operation is suspected of consuming power from Sarawak Energy without proper authorization, resulting in power theft and increased electricity costs for consumers. Authorities are now working to identify the individuals responsible for the unauthorized facility.

This recent event underscores the growing issue of illegal crypto mining activities that exploit stolen electricity to maximize profits. In response, law enforcement agencies and utility companies worldwide are strengthening their monitoring and enforcement capabilities to address and mitigate these unauthorized operations.