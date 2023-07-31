According to Wu Blockchain, an Ethereum address (0xf01e51504a9f5020f6f46cc0bc76c1d2efb40ec0) has been identified to have deployed 29 rugpull Memecoins on Base, depositing 55.51 ETH worth $1.07 million. The address is also known to have issued similar rugpull Memecoins on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Arbitrum, as reported by @0xScopescan.

In addition to the activities on Base, the address has been found to issue numerous rugpull Memecoins on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Arbitrum, as reported by @0xScopescan. Such activities pose risks to investors and undermine the credibility of projects within the crypto space.

As awareness around such malicious activities increases, investors are urged to exercise caution and conduct thorough research before participating in any project, especially Memecoins. By staying vigilant and monitoring developments closely, investors can protect themselves from rugpull schemes and potential financial loss.