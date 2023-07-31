Twitter, now known as X, has initiated a major rebranding effort led by Elon Musk, which may result in a significant loss of brand value for the platform. However, X is expected to become an attractive platform for creators by offering various monetization features like subscriptions, creator payments, micropayments, stickers, paid newsletters, and affiliate marketing opportunities.

Twitter has recently undergone a major rebranding effort under the guidance of Elon Musk, which might result in a significant loss of brand value for the popular social media platform. Nonetheless, the platform, now known as X, is expected to become more attractive to creators by offering an assortment of new monetization features.

One key feature introduced by X is the "Subscriptions" feature, which empowers users to monetize their content by setting their desired prices and offering high-value content to their subscribers. The platform has also launched Creator Payments, a tool that allows content creators to earn from the platform's ad revenue. To participate, users need to sign up for X Blue, and with double the ad revenue in place, creators can earn even more from their content.

Micropayments are another forthcoming implementation, enabling users to make small payments to access specific content, providing another monetization avenue for creators. Alongside these features, X has introduced stickers, which will allow users to send stickers to creators hosting Spaces or live-streaming events, increasing engagement and interactivity.

X plans to offer paid newsletters, giving creators an additional means of monetizing their content with high-value offerings and educational material. Affiliate marketing opportunities will also be available on the platform, enabling creators to partner with brands and earn commissions through product promotions.

These new features and the platform's rebranding as X, led by Elon Musk, aim to enhance the creator experience on the platform and provide them with more opportunities to monetize their content effectively.