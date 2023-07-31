According to a report published by Cryptopolitan, Fleek Network has published a new whitepaper and open-source Github repository for its decentralized edge platform, which intends to offer a variety of decentralized edge services including serverless functions, container orchestration, and database operations. By providing a shared performance layer for web3 protocols to leverage, the platform aims to enhance the decentralization of infra stacks, reduce central points of failure, and ensure high performance and low latency for customers.

Fleek Network has unveiled its whitepaper and open-source Github repository for the decentralized edge platform, which aims to support numerous decentralized edge services for the web3 ecosystem. These services include serverless functions, container orchestration, and diverse database functions, essential for the development and management of decentralized applications.

The decentralized edge platform is designed as a shared performance layer that all web3 protocols can leverage. Work distribution among nodes depends on factors such as geography and reputation score, allowing for the optimal allocation of resources. This approach brings a crucial performance layer to the web3 stack, fostering a more robust and efficient ecosystem.

Developers will benefit from Fleek Network's decentralized edge platform as it enables them to further decentralize their infrastructure stacks while eliminating central points of failure. At the same time, it ensures the high performance and low latency that customers require in today's fast-paced digital landscape. This development marks a significant step towards enhancing the reliability, efficiency, and decentralization of web3 applications and platforms.