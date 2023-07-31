According to a report published by CoinGape, The Terra Luna Classic community has passed a proposal focused on enhancing governance and decentralization during the transition to the Commonwealth forum. With 94% of votes in favor, the proposal recommends L1TF lead developer Vinh Nguyen as an admin until future admins are determined through additional proposals. The community-owned Station wallet will also integrate the Commonwealth button to minimize unfair control. Presently, Terra Luna Classic's price is trading at $0.000081, witnessing a 1% decrease in the last 24 hours.

The Terra Luna Classic community has given the green light to a proposal aimed at reinforcing governance and decentralization during their transition into the Commonwealth forum. The proposal received overwhelming support, with 94% of votes in favor, 3% abstaining, and the remaining votes rejecting it.

The approved proposal suggests Vinh Nguyen, L1TF lead developer, should serve as an admin in the interim. The admin position will be temporary until a new proposal is passed to determine future admins, ensuring a transparent decision-making process.

To minimize unfair control, the proposal also includes the integration of the Commonwealth button into the community-owned Station wallet. This move aims to maintain community oversight and facilitate a smooth transition to the Commonwealth forum.

In the current market, Terra Luna Classic's price is trading at $0.000081, experiencing a 1% decline in the past 24 hours. The successful approval of the governance and decentralization proposal showcases the Terra Luna Classic community's dedication to embracing change and bolstering its ecosystem's resilience.