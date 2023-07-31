According to The Block, decentralized exchange PancakeSwap announces plans to share a portion of its trading-fee revenue with stakers of its native token, CAKE. Commencing on August 9th, fixed-term CAKE stakers will receive 5% of the trading-fee revenue from all PancakeSwap v3 pairs with fee tiers of 0.01% and 0.05% on a recurring and weekly basis. The move aims to directly link CAKE stakers' rewards to PancakeSwap's growth and strengthens the benefits of holding CAKE tokens in the long-term.

Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap is set to share a portion of its trading-fee revenue with stakers of its native token, CAKE, allowing them to earn additional rewards. The exchange stated that, starting on August 9th, fixed-term CAKE stakers would receive 5% of trading-fee revenue from all PancakeSwap v3 pairs with fee tiers of 0.01% and 0.05%, accounting for 80-90% of PancakeSwap v3 trading volumes. These funds will be disbursed on a weekly and recurring basis.

Head Chef of PancakeSwap, Chef Mochi, explained that the revenue-sharing initiative would more directly tie the CAKE token to PancakeSwap's growth as a protocol. Consequently, CAKE stakers' rewards will be linked to PancakeSwap's expansion, fostering a long-term initiative that evolves alongside the protocol.

Users who join PancakeSwap before August 2nd will be eligible for trading fee rewards during the first distribution period on August 9th. Those who join between August 2nd and August 9th can claim rewards during the second distribution period on August 16th, and so on.

Additionally, CAKE stakers from June and July will receive trading fee rewards retroactively starting on August 9th. PancakeSwap noted that the Revenue Sharing Pool aligns with its vision for sustainability and community-driven growth, supporting the value of CAKE and mitigating inflation.