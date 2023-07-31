According to The Block, a crypto user and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holder reclaimed $74 million of ether from the old ENS registrar, which was replaced roughly four years ago. The user claimed the ether by reclaiming the deeds to the various ENS names they had bid on in 2016/2017, but had not released to claim their funds back. This incident highlights the importance of regularly reviewing account activity and the potential for significant gains by reclaiming funds held in dormant accounts.

A crypto user and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) holder has reclaimed $74 million of ether from the old ENS registrar that was replaced around four years ago. The user, who hadn't made a transaction since November 2020, reclaimed 39,700 ether from the old registrar across multiple transactions and then transferred just shy of 63,700 ether from their wallet to a new one.

The situation arose because the user had bid on and won several names on ENS using ether in 2016 and 2017. However, when the ENS platform was upgraded to a more permanent registrar in 2019, the user was required to claim their locked funds back by releasing the deeds to the ENS names. The user did not release the deeds at the time, which resulted in the funds remaining in the old registrar.

ENS lead developer Nick Johnson stated that the old registrar still holds hundreds of thousands of deeds, representing tens of thousands of ether, which remain unclaimed by users despite the upgrade to the new registrar. This development highlights the potential for significant gains in the cryptocurrency ecosystem through the continued review of account activity and the need to address dormant accounts.

