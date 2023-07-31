According to the Block, stablecoin issuer Tether has reported a net profit of $850 million in the second quarter, according to its latest attestation report. This figure brings the company's excess reserves to approximately $3.3 billion, which it notes are the profits it has decided to keep. Tether's Q2 report showed consolidated total assets of at least $86.5 billion and consolidated total liabilities of $83 billion, which reflects that Tether's excess reserves have exceeded Q1 figures of $2.44 billion. Tether's USDT remains the largest stablecoin on the market, with over 84 billion tokens in circulation.

