According to Cointime, a Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) NFT (#13862) was stolen by a user named PinkDraine in a recent phishing attack. The incident highlights the need for increased security and awareness among NFT collectors to avoid falling prey to such scams.

This incident serves as a reminder to NFT collectors and enthusiasts of the importance of maintaining robust security practices and being conscious of potential phishing scams. It is vital to follow essential steps such as using strong, unique passwords and enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect digital assets from potential threats.

Additionally, being vigilant about sharing personal information online and double-checking website authenticity before providing any login credentials can help safeguard against phishing attacks. The growing value and prominence of digital art, collectibles, and other NFTs make them attractive targets for cybercriminals and emphasize the need for increased awareness and security measures within the NFT community.