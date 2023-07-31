According to Cointime, German regulator BaFin is currently investigating Bitcoin-bankbreaker.com for operating without proper registration as a financial services provider. Lacking essential company information, the platform has been flagged for scrutiny by the authorities. This move signals a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within the current financial system, as regulators in various countries maintain records of approved and licensed crypto exchanges.

BaFin has issued a reminder that any entity providing financial or investment services within Germany must obtain its approval. The regulator also advises residents to check the register of approved companies on its official website before engaging in transactions.

This latest crackdown on unregistered financial providers highlights the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within traditional financial systems. As regulators worldwide maintain records of approved and licensed crypto exchanges, the demand for transparency and adherence to financial regulations continues to rise. This move by BaFin demonstrates the increasing importance of regulatory oversight in the rapidly evolving crypto ecosystem.



