In response to Twitter's rebranding, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) expressed that it felt "awkward and weird." However, he acknowledged that functionality remained unaffected, with some improvements and new features introduced.

While opinions may vary on the aesthetics of Twitter's rebranding, it appears that the core functionality and ongoing developments on the platform remain strong, which is essential for users and the broader community.

