Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) commented on Coinbase launching a new blockchain, stating that it is not a threat but rather a positive development for the industry. He encouraged collaboration and learning from each other's experiences, emphasizing that competition provides users with more options and benefits the entire crypto space.

Amid discussions about Coinbase launching a new blockchain, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) expressed encouragement and support for the move. He believes that the more participants enter the blockchain space, the better it is for the industry, as long as new projects are legitimate and not scams.

CZ highlighted that even if a project fails, it still contributes to the overall knowledge base and serves as a learning experience. Increased competition, according to him, gives users more options and promotes the growth of the cryptocurrency sector.

Dismissing the idea of competition as threatening, he emphasized the potential for collaboration. He noted that 99% of Binance's work overlaps with other crypto players, suggesting that cooperating would lead to greater benefits for all involved parties. As a result, CZ encourages other platforms to launch new blockchains, contributing to the development and expansion of the entire industry.



