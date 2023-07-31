The first European Bitcoin ETF is now available for institutional investors in ten countries, including the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Sweden, offering increased access to Bitcoin exposure for domestic institutions.

The Bitcoin ETF provides institutional investors with a way to gain exposure to the leading cryptocurrency in a regulated and secure manner. As a transparent and cost-effective solution, it enables these institutions to partake in the growth of the digital asset industry without directly holding or managing the cryptocurrencies themselves.

The availability of this ETF to institutional investors underscores the growing acceptance and adoption of cryptocurrencies across Europe and highlights the increasing demand for regulated, compliant, and transparent ways to invest in the rapidly expanding asset class.



