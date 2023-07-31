During an AMA Twitter talk, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared his thoughts on various stablecoins, mentioning concerns about USDT's lack of transparency. He emphasized that Binance aims to diversify its stablecoin partnerships to spread risk, including plans to launch the FDUSD in Hong Kong and exploring options in Europe.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently spoke about the different types of stablecoins in the market and the associated risks with each. Referencing USDT's large market cap, he mentioned that despite its success, there has been no audit report, making it somewhat of a "black box."

Acknowledging these concerns, CZ revealed the company's plan to diversify its relationships with stablecoins. Binance has partnered with Paxful to create a transparent and audited stablecoin, but faced regulatory roadblocks in New York. CZ mentioned DAI as a stablecoin that has performed well and survived various challenges.

To mitigate risks, Binance has a dedicated team working on stablecoins, with plans to launch their FDUSD token in Hong Kong. The company is also exploring opportunities for stablecoins in Europe. This diversification strategy demonstrates Binance's commitment to providing users with multiple stablecoin options, mitigating the potential risks tied to dependence on a single stablecoin.