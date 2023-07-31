In an AMA Twitter Space session, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) acknowledged the limitations of the Binance Card due to its reliance on Visa and Mastercard networks and banks. While the progress in expanding its availability has been slower than expected, CZ praised the card's convenience for daily transactions.

During a recent AMA Twitter Space session, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) addressed the limitations faced by the Binance Card due to its reliance on established payment networks like Visa and Mastercard, as well as its partnerships with various banks. Owing to these dependencies, the Binance Card currently has limited availability in some countries. CZ noted that progress in expanding the card's reach has not only been slow, but even slowed down recently.

Despite these challenges, CZ highlighted the practicality of the Binance Card, explaining that users do not need to convert their cryptocurrency holdings into cash for spending. This aspect of the card eliminates unnecessary steps for users when making purchases. CZ personally vouched for its usefulness in everyday life, mentioning he uses the card for coffee, meals, and online shopping.

Though the company faces hurdles in making the Binance Card available worldwide, they are actively working on solutions to bring a seamless crypto spending experience to more customers globally.



