Japan announces plans to print more yen to buy $2.1 billion in bonds, just days after deciding to shift away from years of massive monetary stimulus by permitting the 10-year bond yield to rise to 1.0%. The country's move raises concerns about balancing economic growth and increasing debt.

As Japan attempts to navigate this challenging financial landscape, it will be crucial for the country to strike a balance between short-term growth and long-term stability. Printing more currency to fund bond purchases runs the risk of perpetuating inflation, potentially impacting the financial system's stability.