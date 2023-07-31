Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) spoke in an AMA, expressing his belief that blockchain and AI are the two most influential technologies for the future. He explained that while AI will impact various aspects of human society, blockchain will primarily influence the financial industry before branching out into other sectors.

