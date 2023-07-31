Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) praised the Dubai government for its responsiveness, clarity, and straightforwardness in granting the MVP operational license for Binance. He acknowledged the lengthy process and the detailed information requirements, but appreciated the smooth facilitation provided by the government.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, recently participated in an AMA on Twitter, where he discussed Binance being granted the MVP operational license by the Dubai government. He mentioned that the process involved submitting extensive information and data to fulfill the government's requirements.

This milestone highlights Dubai's commitment to attracting innovative businesses like Binance and establishing itself as a leader in the global fintech landscape. Binance's ability to navigate the regulatory processes successfully in Dubai showcases the company's willingness to comply with local authorities and further expand its global presence.



