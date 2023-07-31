Fantasy-sports company Sorare aims to attract more users by supporting fiat payments, such as USD, EUR, and GBP, for its digital trading cards. This eliminates the need to use Ether (ETH), which the company identifies as a primary barrier to entry. Despite the move, the trading cards remain NFTs, and transactions will still be recorded on the blockchain.

Web3 fantasy-sports platform Sorare now allows users to conduct transactions using traditional fiat currencies like the US dollar, euro, and British pound. This change marks the company's effort to increase its appeal and eliminate the barrier of using Ether (ETH) for purchases. Sorare currently boasts over 4 million registered users and is seeking further growth, possibly viewing its association with crypto as a hindrance.

Sorare is a blockchain-based game where users can buy and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing elite sports players for team building and competition purposes. The platform is licensed by major sports leagues such as MLB, NBA, Premier League, La Liga, and Bundesliga.

Supporting fiat currencies is a strategic step for Sorare to encourage user growth, similar to NBA Top Shot's decision to accept US dollars. Platforms like Sorare may be trying to dilute their crypto association given the negative connotations from events like the crypto market collapse and FTX's implosion in November.

This move could have a positive impact on the broader adoption of digital assets and decentralized technology.


