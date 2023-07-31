Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has publicly denounced a Wall Street Journal article from July 27 that highlighted 2.4% growth in Q2 2023 and claimed the US economy was strong. Kiyosaki attributes the rising stock market to the increase in the US debt ceiling and argues that America is broke. He maintains his preference for gold, silver, and Bitcoin as investments.

Best-selling author and personal finance expert, Robert Kiyosaki, has taken issue with a recent Wall Street Journal article, published on July 27, which states that the US economy is "steering clear of recession." The article cites a 2.4% growth in Q2 2023, arguing that the economy is strong and defying slowdown expectations.

Kiyosaki, in response, criticized the publication for not acknowledging the connection between the rising stock market and President Biden raising the US debt ceiling. He calls the situation "numb nuts" and asserts that the stock market's growth is driven by the increase in the nation's debt. According to Kiyosaki, America is broke.

As an investment advocate, Robert Kiyosaki remains adamant about his preference for gold, silver, and Bitcoin, despite the media portrayal of a robust US economy. Investors should carefully consider their options and remain vigilant about the various factors influencing the financial markets, including national debt, interest rates, and other macroeconomic indicators.