Cryptocurrency lending platform Hodlnaut announced on July 31, 2023, that following a recent disposition investigation held on July 25, the court has approved the release of accounts seized by the Singapore Police Commercial Affairs Bureau (CAD). The approval also includes the delivery of 10 million cryptocurrencies (currently unspecified in US dollars) to Samtrade's liquidator. These digital assets were previously transferred to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) by Hodlnaut on July 14, 2022.

It is important to note that the court has stated that the disposition investigation's outcome is not conclusive regarding any party's right to claim ownership of these cryptocurrencies.

The troubled Hodlnaut platform and its directors have been under investigation for possible fraud since November 2022 when the Commercial Affairs Bureau of the Singapore Police Force announced it would be looking into the company. As the investigation continues, market participants and authorities will keep monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for transparency and stringent oversight within the cryptocurrency industry.