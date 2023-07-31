According to Certik Alert, The individual responsible for exploiting Conic Finance has shifted 1,727 ETH to EOA 0x160, where they proceeded to swap the ETH for DAI. Subsequently, 3.2 million DAI was transferred back to the associated Conic Finance exploiter 2 account.

In the latest development regarding the Conic Finance exploit, the exploiter has moved 1,727 ETH to the External Owned Account (EOA) 0x160. After transferring the funds, they swapped the Ethereum for DAI, a popular stablecoin pegged to the US dollar.

Following this transaction, the exploiter transferred 3.2 million DAI back to a second exploiter account, Conic Finance exploiter 2. This move could be part of a broader strategy to launder or obfuscate the illicit funds.

The ongoing investigation into the Conic Finance exploit is crucial to understanding the patterns and motives behind such attacks. Market participants and law enforcement agencies will likely keep a close eye on the situation as it unfolds and take measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.