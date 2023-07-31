XRP influencer Lewis Jackson has announced a significant increase in XRP account creations, with over 3.2 million accounts as of July 25, 2023, and an average of 1,166 new accounts daily. While some members of the crypto community question the figures, data from reputable XRP explorers confirm substantial growth in the XRP ecosystem, likely driven by the token's recent regulatory victory.

Prominent XRP influencer Lewis Jackson has recently shared that there has been an impressive surge in XRP account creations, reaching over 3.2 million accounts by July 25, 2023. With an average of 1,166 new accounts being created every day, these figures reflect a notable spike in interest in the cryptocurrency.

However, some members of the crypto community have expressed doubts regarding the accuracy of these numbers, positing that the figures might be inflated by individuals holding XRP and other assets in multiple wallets. Despite these concerns, data from trustworthy XRP explorers, such as XRPScan and XRP Ledger, indicate that the total number of XRP accounts is around 4.72 million, signifying a substantial expansion of the XRP ecosystem.

This growth appears to be closely associated with heightened investor interest in XRP, following its recent legal victory against the US regulator. As the XRP network continues to expand and develop, investors should keep a close eye on the unfolding trends and events that could influence the value and popularity of the digital asset.



