0xScope monitoring has revealed that a certain address has deployed 29 Memes on Base, with all of them resulting in rug pulls. The address initially transferred 55.5 ETH to Base, valued at $103,000, while its current wallet assets sum up to $1.07 million.

Although initially designed to generate financial gains, the rug pull tactic has become infamous for causing potential harm to investors in the crypto market. This malicious practice usually involves creators withdrawing their invested funds shortly after the launch of a project, causing the project value to plummet, and leaving investors with virtually worthless tokens.

Market participants should exercise caution and thoroughly research projects and their creators before investing in any Memes or cryptocurrencies. Vigilance is crucial when dealing with potential rug pulls, as they can lead to significant financial losses. The address linked to these rug pulls now holds wallet assets totaling around $1.07 million.