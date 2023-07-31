The Shanghai Municipal Government's website has shared details of its "Shanghai City Promoting Urban Blockchain Digital Infrastructure System Project Implementation Plan (2023-2025)," which aims to strengthen the blockchain digital infrastructure system in areas like the real economy, public service, and urban governance, all while serving the strategic objective of Shanghai's urban digital transformation.

The plan's primary objectives include:

1. Strengthening the use of blockchain technology in real economy sectors, such as finance, industry, and trade, to enhance efficiency, security, and transparency.

2. Expanding the application of blockchain technology in public services, covering areas like health, education, and transportation, to improve service delivery and citizen satisfaction.

3. Utilizing blockchain technology in urban governance to create a more effective, transparent, and accountable ecosystem.

The Shanghai Municipal Government's vision for promoting urban blockchain digital infrastructure aligns with the broader strategic goal of the city's digital transformation. By leveraging this innovative technology, Shanghai is paving the way for sustainable and comprehensive urban development that benefits all its residents.



