According to Wu Blockchain, the suspension of CRV deposits and withdrawals has resulted in a substantial premium on the prices of CRV at major South Korean exchanges, Upbit and Bithumb. Bithumb's CRV price is around $4.73 with a premium rate of approximately 640%, while Upbit's CRV price stands at about $0.81. The two exchanges rank third and fourth in CRV spot trading volume, with a combined trading volume of roughly $60 million in the past 24 hours.

These price disparities may result in potential arbitrage opportunities or impact the broader market. Upbit and Bithumb are both prominent exchanges in the CRV spot trading market, ranking third and fourth in terms of trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, their cumulative trading volume has reached approximately $60 million.

Investors and market participants should remain vigilant about any future developments or decisions related to CRV deposits and withdrawals and exercise caution when trading under these circumstances.