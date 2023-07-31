Moonbeam is set to launch its Runtime2400 series upgrade, which aims to improve Polkadot's cross-chain interoperability features. The upgrade includes GMP precompilation tools, XCM to EVM cross-chain remote calls, and OpenGov upgrade solutions. Initially implemented on the Moonriver network, the upgrade will eventually expand to the Moonbeam mainnet, enhancing the cross-chain terminal experience and simplifying cross-consensus development.

Moonbeam has announced the upcoming launch of its Runtime2400 series upgrades, designed to bolster Polkadot's cross-chain interoperability functions. The enhancements provided in this upgrade include GMP precompilation tools, XCM to EVM cross-chain remote calls, and OpenGov upgrade solutions.

Initially, the Runtime2400 series upgrade will be implemented on the Moonriver network, before gradually expanding to the Moonbeam mainnet in the future. This progressive rollout aims to enhance the cross-chain terminal experience for users and reduce the complexities associated with cross-consensus development.

By launching the Runtime2400 series, Moonbeam demonstrates its commitment to fostering an inclusive and interconnected blockchain ecosystem, paving the way for better integration and collaboration between various blockchain platforms and projects. The upgrade is expected to have a significant impact on the development and deployment of cross-chain solutions in the Polkadot ecosystem.