Binance continues to enhance its offerings by introducing AGLD and T as new borrowable assets on its Cross Margin platform, according to an announcement made on July 31, 2023. Additionally, Binance has launched new trading pairs on its Isolated Margin platform.

Here's a summary of the new pairs:

- For Cross Margin: AGLD/USDT and T/USDT

- For Isolated Margin: ARKM/TUSD and AUCTION/USDT